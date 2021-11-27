IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $607.52 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $446.68 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

