WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 6,150 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 72,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 480.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.58 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.