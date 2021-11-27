Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 467.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 199,284 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

