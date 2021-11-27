Zacks: Brokerages Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. GCM Grosvenor reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

A number of research analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after buying an additional 292,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 411,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

