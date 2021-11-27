Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.