Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 177.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

