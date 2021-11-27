Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $250.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

