Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 23,500 Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allbirds stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Allbirds Inc has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

