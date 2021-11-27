Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. SYNNEX posted earnings of $5.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

