Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $255.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

