Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 8,465 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3,434.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 111,272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 148,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

