Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $320.57 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.59. The company has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

