Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $386,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

