Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,686.88 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,813.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,699.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.