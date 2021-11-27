Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,686.88 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,813.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,699.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
