Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Holdings Decreased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NYSE:SQM opened at $64.47 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

