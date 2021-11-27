KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

