Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 150 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

