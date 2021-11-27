Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Albany International worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,178 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,483,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.