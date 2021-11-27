Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MasTec by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.