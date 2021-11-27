Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Monro worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

