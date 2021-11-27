Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,394 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

