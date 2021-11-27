Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

