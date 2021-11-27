Courier Capital LLC Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.54 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

