Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Suncor Energy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

