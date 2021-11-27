Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

