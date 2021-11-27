Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) CFO Robert P. Vogels Sells 25,430 Shares of Stock

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) CFO Robert P. Vogels sold 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $10,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

