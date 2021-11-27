PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.52. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.