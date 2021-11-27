Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

MMX stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of C$857.57 million and a PE ratio of 27.10. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$7.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

