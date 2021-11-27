Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80.
CCF stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.70. Chase has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $123.13.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
