Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces Dividend of $0.39

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3854 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of EXETF opened at $5.47 on Friday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXETF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

