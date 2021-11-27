Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.19.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

