Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Boosted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,140,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

