Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.43 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $137.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

