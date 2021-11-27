Foundry Partners LLC Sells 20,457 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Xperi worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

