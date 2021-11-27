Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,654 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENS opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

