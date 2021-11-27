Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

