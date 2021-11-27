Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.46% of MEDNAX worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

