National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

