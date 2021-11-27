TheStreet Upgrades CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNF stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 543.88, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $339.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CNFinance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.