HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0532 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $738,332.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

