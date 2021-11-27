Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,289 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

