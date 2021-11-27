DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $277.74 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $292.11. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

