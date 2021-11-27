31,000 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

