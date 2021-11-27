Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

