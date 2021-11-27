HNP Capital LLC Invests $762,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,983 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,838,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 28.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Solar by 14.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

