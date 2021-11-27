Metronome (MET) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $67.69 million and $502,834.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00009951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00064742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.99 or 0.07486947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,649.79 or 0.99868553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,603,332 coins and its circulating supply is 12,431,138 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

