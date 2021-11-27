CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk Purchases 350 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sean Washchuk bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,315,266.82.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.96. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$57.12 and a 1-year high of C$75.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

