Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Carole Campbell Purchases 21,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) insider Carole Campbell acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,255.00 ($32,325.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63.
About Southern Cross Media Group
