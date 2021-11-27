Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. Acquires 20,000 Shares

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 4.89.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

