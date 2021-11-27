Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

FRT stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

